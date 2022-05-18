Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,366 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NC opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $387.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.85.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

