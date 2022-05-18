Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Natixis bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $558.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.76. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $192.99 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. On average, analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

