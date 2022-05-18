Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,369,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 129,879 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 128,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 879,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 121,791 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

About Elevate Credit (Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

