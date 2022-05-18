Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $323,000 Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304,436 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in Ecopetrol by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 421,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 917,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $2,621,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 99.32%.

EC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

