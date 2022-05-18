Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 10,345 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of LSI Industries worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

