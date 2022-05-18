Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $259,000 in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BY. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:BY opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $913.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

In other news, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,300 shares of company stock worth $81,170. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.