Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,304 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.