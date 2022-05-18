Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,203 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Benefitfocus worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at $147,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

BNFT opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $29,616.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and have sold 46,113 shares worth $430,363. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

