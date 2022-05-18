Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $264,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,584 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 551,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $850.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

