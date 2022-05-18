Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of BCB Bancorp worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $326.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

