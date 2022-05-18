Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,377 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.35 million, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.20. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.53 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 0.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind purchased 2,030 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tiptree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

