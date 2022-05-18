Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

