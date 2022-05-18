Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 40,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.
Ecovyst stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Ecovyst Profile (Get Rating)
Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.