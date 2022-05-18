Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $264,000 in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Alpine Immune Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,784,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 72,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

ALPN stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

