Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,593,000 after buying an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,112,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Codexis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,362,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $1,207,700. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.