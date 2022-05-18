Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $313,000 in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 238,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $2,193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $1,860,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,384.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,589,451.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $335,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,072,871.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,044 shares of company stock worth $4,748,726 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

