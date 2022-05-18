Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 276,199 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Ardelyx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 213.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

Shares of ARDX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 163.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

