Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,692 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of MEI Pharma worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 150,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

