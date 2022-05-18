The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Community Financial worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The Community Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $207.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

