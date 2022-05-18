Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $277,000 in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,759 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,786.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,730. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

