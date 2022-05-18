Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $310,000 Stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCNE opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.90. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,055 shares of company stock worth $263,111 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

