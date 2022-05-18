Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,238 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

CAT stock opened at $213.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

