Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $100,365,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $43,312,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 119,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $13,135,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -147.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.06. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

