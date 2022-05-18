Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $100,365,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $43,312,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 119,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $13,135,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ PZZA opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -147.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.06. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $140.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.
Several analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.
About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.