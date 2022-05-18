New Perspectives Inc Makes New $234,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 697 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of New Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.60 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

