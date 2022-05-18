BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 27,644 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,644 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of AAON worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after buying an additional 450,119 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AAON by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after buying an additional 130,340 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in AAON by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.73. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

