California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 811 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of LivaNova worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of LIVN opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $470,316. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

