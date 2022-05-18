KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,302 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KE were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in KE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in KE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. KE’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.01.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

