California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.34% of 51job worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its position in shares of 51job by 67.1% during the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,162,000 after purchasing an additional 844,355 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter worth $101,292,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 3.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,499,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 32.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,388,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

JOBS opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.74. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JOBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

