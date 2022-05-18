AXS Investments LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 483.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

