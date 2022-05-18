Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.19. 162,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,552,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,812.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.