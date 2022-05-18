Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 69,336 Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Daktronics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Daktronics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 22.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

