Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $335,000 Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $12,298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,970,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $237.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

