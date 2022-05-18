Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,778 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Richardson Electronics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,367 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

NASDAQ RELL opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.