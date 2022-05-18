Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

