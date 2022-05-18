California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.47 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,622 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in UMB Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,121,000 after buying an additional 1,055,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

