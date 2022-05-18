Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Up 5.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $11.96. 9,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,061,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Specifically, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elly Keinan bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 417,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,566.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

