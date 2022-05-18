Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Up 5.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $11.96. 9,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,061,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.
Specifically, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elly Keinan bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 417,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,566.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
