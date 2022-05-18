Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Up 5.6% on Strong Earnings

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.21. 1,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 363,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34.
CGEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 209,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $18,842,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.
About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.