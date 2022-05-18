Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,021 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,021 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.60 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

