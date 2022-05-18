Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,203 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after buying an additional 583,752 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,500,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $693.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.