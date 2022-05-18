California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,529 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Portland General Electric worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,238,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,167,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 315,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after acquiring an additional 59,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

