California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,006 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Perrigo worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $182,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

