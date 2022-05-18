176,970 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 176,970 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $59,518,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,781,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,141 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.60 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

