California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.19 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.82.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

