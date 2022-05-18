Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $331,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

NYSE:SJM opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

