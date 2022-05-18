Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $182,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.