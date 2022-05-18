Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.20. 10,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 621,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,708,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $12,654,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at about $5,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

