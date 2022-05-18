Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Ryder System worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE R opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

