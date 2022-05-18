BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In related news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $178.48 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

