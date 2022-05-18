Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,483 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Avista worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,653,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,339,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after acquiring an additional 45,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

