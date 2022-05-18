Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,799,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 599,421 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,277,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $266.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.60 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

