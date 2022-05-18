Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $12.27 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,000. Apple makes up 2.9% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Apple stock opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

